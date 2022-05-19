MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Just four teams remain in the PIAA District III 3A boys lacrosse bracket after the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 19.

Top-seeded Manheim Township throttled Carlisle 18-1 to advance and will face Hempfield, who narrowly defeated Wilson, 9-8.

In the bottom of the 3A bracket, Cumberland Valley dominated Dallastown 9-4 to advance to the semifinals. The Eagles will play the winner of Central York/Penn Manor’s quarterfinals game, which will be played on Friday, May 20.

With their quarterfinals wins, Manheim Township, Hempfield and Cumberland Valley are now qualified for the PIAA 3A State Tournament.

Semifinal games will be played on Tuesday, May 24, with the PIAA District III 3A Boys Lacrosse Championship being played on Thursday, May 26.