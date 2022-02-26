HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eighty bowlers rolled off in the PIAA District III Bowling Championships at ABC North in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Out of 40 boys , Cumberland Valley freshman Matthew Pomian fell to Exeter Township’s Ethan Reimert in the championship. The final score was 193-182.

In the girls field of 40 bowlers, two sisters faced off in the championship. In the end, Central York’s Madison Brenneman won gold over her sister, Kamryn, 189-168.

The region tournaments will be held on Friday, March 4 at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster and Dutch Lanes in Ephrata. The Pennsylvania High School Championships are on March 18th and 19th at Dutch Lanes.