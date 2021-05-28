District III surprises in State AA Track & Field Championships, full PIAA results

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — District III schools had a handful of participants in the 2021 AA State Track & Field Championships. After Friday, many of those District III competitors are taking home hardware.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

Boiling Springs opened the morning session with an impressive performance in the 4×800. After the first half of the race, the Bubblers were in the middle of the pack. Anna Chamberlin made up a lot of ground in the third leg, pushing all the way to the top spot in the last 100m of her leg. Peyton Ellis anchored the team and kept the lead enroute to the podium.

The team of junior Anna Chamberlin, senior Katryn Yocum, freshman Sophia Felix, and sophomore Peyton Ellis won gold with a time of 9:37.94.

Boiling Springs 4×800 meter relay team won gold with a time of 9:37.94.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Trinity’s Danny Britten surprised the field in the 110m hurdles. The junior was seeded middle of the pack after prelims, but managed to win second with a time of 15.16.

Trinity’s Danny Britten won second with a time of 15.16 in 110m hurdles.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

In the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles, Susquenita’s Haley Brenny found the podium. The senior finished eighth with a time of 47.82.

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

The Bubblers turned in another impressive performance in the 4×400 Meter Relay. Boiling Springs sophomore Reagan Eickhoff, sophomore Peyton Ellis, senior Kara Dale, junior Anna Chamberlin won bronze.

With a time of 4:04.62, Boiling Springs won third.

Girls Pole Vault

Trinity has a bright future with freshman Anna Woodward. The young Shamrock pole vaulter won sixth with a mark of 10 foot, 6 inches.

Trinity freshman Anna Woodward finished in 6th in pole vault.

Girls Triple Jump

In triple jump, Bermudian Springs Alison Watts won gold. The freshman’s jump measured 38 foot, 4.5 inches.

Congratulations to Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs freshman, on her PIAA Class 2A Triple Jump championship with a performance of 38-4 1/2! pic.twitter.com/beUesMrTq5 — PIAA District III (@piaadistrict3) May 28, 2021

Boys Javelin Throw

In boys javelin throw, Harrisburg Christian’s Matt Puleo earned bronze. The senior won third with a mark of 184 foot, 6 inches.

Girls Long Jump

Bermudian Springs Alison Watts found the podium twice on Friday. The freshman finished sixth in long jump at 16 foot, 11 inches.

Bermudian Springs freshman Alison Watts finished in sixth in long jump.

Boys High Jump

Littlestown’s Dante Elliot came into the meet ranked first in high jump at 6 foot, 6 inches. The senior competed in high jump and triple jump at the same time in the afternoon session. He managed to win third with a mark of 6 foot, 5 inches. The gold medal winner was better by two inches.

Congrats Dante Elliot for competing in today's @PIAASports AA Track & Field Championship in the Triple Jump & High Jump taking home TWO medals!!!



Dante took 3rd place in the High Jump with a jump of 6'5" and 4th place in the Triple Jump with a jump of 44' 2.75"!!!#1town1team pic.twitter.com/ZqfDnfoLwe — Ltown Athletics (@LtownAthletics) May 28, 2021

Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson also found the podium. The senior finished eighth with a mark of 6 foot, 2 inches. Gunderson was the only Lancaster-Lebanon competitor to medal at AA states.

Boys Pole Vault

Camp Hill’s Brody Myers won silver in his final state track meet. The senior finished in second with a 14 foot, 6 inch performance.

Congratulations to Brody Myers for capturing the silver medal in the pole vault at the 2021 PIAA State Track and Field Championships with a vault of 14’6”! pic.twitter.com/iFh2vl5w7p — Camp Hill Athletics (@GoCHAthletics) May 28, 2021

Boys Triple Jump

Littlestown’s Dante Elliot pulled double duty competing in triple jump and high jump at the same time. He won fourth in triple jump with a 44 foot, 2.75 inch performance.

Boys Discus Throw

Greenwood’s Mitch Kauffman won eighth in discus throw with a mark of 149 feet, 6 inches.

#PIAATrack Thank you athletes, coaches, officials and spectators for a great Day 1. We certainly appreciated having you back at Shippensburg University! See all of the results from today at https://t.co/KtmMqHzOtY Look forward to Day 2 and AAA tomorrow. — PIAA (@PIAASports) May 28, 2021

Full results from the PIAA State Track & Field meet can be found here. State AAA Track & Field competes on Saturday, May 29 at Shippensburg University.