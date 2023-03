MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley High School hosted the boys and girls 2A and 3A District III swimming championships over Friday and Saturday as swimmers vied for a spot at states.

Below you can find winners and final scores from each event for both boys and girls in 2A and 3A as well and highlights and reaction from day two of district swimming winners above and day one winners below.

AA Girls Meet

200 Yard Medley Relay — Schuylkill Valley 1:49.08 (Jenna Kirby, Annie Gao, Nya Solvino, Emily Gao) 200 Yard Freestyle — Jillian Strine 1:55.55 (Boiling Springs) 200 Yard IM — Ashley Mellinger 2:11.45 (Manheim Central) 50 Yard Freestyle — Emily Gao 24.41 (Schuylkill Valley) 100 Yard Butterfly — Ashley Mellinger 57.22 (Manheim Central) 200 Yard Freestyle Relay — York Suburban 1:41.26 (Sarah Koller, Brynn Neidigh, Lauren Abel, Chloe Moore) 100 Yard Freestyle — Jillian Strine 51.79 (Boiling Springs) 500 Yard Freestyle — Paige McKim 5:15.07 (Schuylkill Valley) 100 Yard Backstroke — Addison Elliott 57.37 (Lancaster Catholic) 100 Yard Breaststroke — Emily Gao 1:07.61 (Schuylkill Valley) 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — Schuylkill Valley 3:39.57 (Jenna Kirby, Annie Gao, Megan Raifsnider, Paige McKim) Team Winner — Schuylkill Valley 335 points

AA Boys Meet

200 Yard Medley Relay — Bishop McDevitt 1:38.51 (Isaac Hancock, Peter Engle, John Haskins, Rocco Solimeo) 200 Yard Freestyle — Zachary Hancock 1:47.02 (Bishop McDevitt) 200 Yard IM — Braelen Mowe 1:53.84 (Boiling Springs) 50 Yard Freestyle — Lucas Hancock 20.78 (Bishop McDevitt) 100 Yard Butterfly — Braelen Mowe 51.27 (Boiling Springs) 200 Yard Freestyle Relay — Bishop McDevitt 1:26.78 (John Haskins, Isaac Hancock, Rocco Solimeo, Lucas Hancock) 100 Yard Freestyle — Jacob Wade 46.13 (Susquehannock) 500 Yard Freestyle — Zachary Hancock 4:54.32 (Bishop McDevitt) 100 Yard Backstroke — Owen Eisenhofer 51.97 (Schuylkill Valley) 100 Yard Breaststroke — Ryan Lee 58.75 (Trinity) 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — Bishop McDevitt 3:14.18 (Robert Dempsey, John Haskins, Ian Shyk, Lucas Hancock) Team Winner — Bishop McDevitt 383 points

Day One District III Swimming Highlights

AAA Girls Meet

200 Yard Medley Relay — Wilson 1:45.45 (Lexi Stambaugh, Emma Dougherty, Olivia Vecchio, Madalee Roberts) 200 Yard Freestyle — Sydney Gring 1:46.47 (Muhlenberg) 200 Yard IM — Sydney Stasz 2:05.60 (Hershey) 50 Yard Freestyle — Julia Havice 23.89 (Dallastown) 100 Yard Butterfly — Calista Oyerly 55.68 (Hershey) 200 Yard Freestyle Relay — Hershey 1:36.04 (Calista Oyerly, Lydia McMullen, Catherine Martin, Natalie Colarossi) 100 Yard Freestyle — Sydney Gring 49.54 (Muhlenberg) 500 Yard Freestyle — Maddy Coombs 4:57.65 (Carlisle) 100 Yard Backstroke — Calista Oyerly 55.05 (Hershey) 100 Yard Breaststroke — Sydney Stasz 1:03.89 (Hershey) 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — Hershey 3:29.70 (Sydney Stasz, Natalie Colarossi, Madeline Serfass, Calista Oyerly) Team Winner — Wilson 372.50 points

AAA Boys Meet