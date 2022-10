(WHTM) — The brackets are officially set for every classification of football in PIAA District lll as we are set to begin playoff football on Friday.

The six number-one overall seeds are: Hempfield (6A), Solanco (5A), Bishop McDevitt (4A), Wyomissing (3A), Annville-Cleona (2A), and Steel High (1A).

Below you can find every District lll bracket, score, and schedule for Classes 6A to 1A. We will continue to update this article with results and next round pairings as they become available.

Class 6A Bracket

Quarterfinals (Friday Nov. 11/Saturday Nov. 12)

#1 Hempfield (8-2) vs. # 8 Carlisle (6-4)

#2 Central York (9-1) vs. #7 York (6-3)

#3 Harrisburg (7-2) vs. #6 Wilson (8-2)

#4 Cumberland Valley (7-3) vs. #5 Manheim Township (7-3)

Class 5A Bracket

First Round (Friday Nov. 5/Saturday Nov. 6)

(#1 Solanco, #2 Exeter Township, #3 New Oxford, #4 Gettysburg receive first-round byes)

#5 Elizabethtown (8-2) vs. #12 Cocalico (6-4)

#6 Southwestern (7-3) vs. #11 Northern York (6-4)

#7 Dover (8-2) vs. #10 Garden Spot (7-3)

#8 Shippensburg (7-3) vs. #9 Cedar Cliff (7-3)

Class 4A Bracket

First Round (Friday Nov. 5/Saturday Nov. 6)

#7 York Suburban (6-4) vs. #10 Donegal (4-6)

#8 East Pennsboro vs. #9 Kennard Dale (4-6)

Quarterfinals (Friday Nov. 11/Saturday Nov. 12)

#1 Bishop McDevitt (8-1) vs. winner of East Pennsboro vs. Kennard Dale

#2 Manheim Central (8-1) vs. winner of York Suburban/Donegal

#3 Lampeter-Strasburg (8-2) vs. #6 Susquehanna Township (6-4)

#4 Twin Valley (6-4) vs. #5 Milton Hershey (6-4)

Class 3A Bracket

First Round (Friday Nov. 5/Saturday Nov. 6)

(#1 Wyomissing and #2 Lancaster Catholic earned firs-round byes)

#3 West Perry (9-1) vs. #6 Schuylkill Valley (6-4)

#4 Hamburg (8-2) vs. #5 Upper Dauphin (8-2)

Class 2A Bracket

Semifinals (Friday Nov. 5/Saturday Nov. 6)

#1 Annville-Cleona (7-3) vs. #4 Camp Hill (5-5)

#2 Delone Catholic (7-3) vs. #3 Trinity (6-4)

Class 1A Bracket

Championship (Friday Nov. 5/Saturday Nov. 6)

#1 Steel High (8-1) vs. #2 Fairfield (2-7)