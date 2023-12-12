NEW YORK, Ny. (WHTM) – Mike Sarbaugh will start next season as the New York Mets third base coach.

This comes after October reports that Sarbaugh, a Donegal High School graduate, would not rejoin the Cleveland Guardians next season.

Sarbaugh had been with the Cleveland organization since 1990, both as a player and a coach. Sarabaugh played in the Minor Leagues for six seasons, spending five with Cleveland. According to Sports Illustrated, Sarbaugh played in 455 games with 411 hits for a .265 average, 31 home runs, 207 RBI, 72 doubles and a .725 OPS.

Sarbaugh started coaching in 1994 and served as a hitting coach for the minor league level of Cleveland for nine seasons. The next nine seasons Sarbaugh switched to a manager position in the Minor Leagues with Cleveland. Sarbaugh’s teams reached the playoffs seven of the nine seasons he served as manager.

In 2013 he moved to the majors as Cleveland’s first base coach. In 2014 he switched to be Cleveland’s third base coach where he finished his tenure with the Cleveland organization. Sarabaugh also served as the interim bench coach for a stint towards the end of the 2021 season.

Sarabaugh will now continue his coaching career with the New York Mets starting with the 2024 spring practice.