MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Donegal baseball figures to be a force this season.

The Indians made a run to the 5A state semifinals last spring, and one of their top players is just a sophomore. Coy Allman is currently the second ranked prospect in Pennsylvania in the class of 2025 by Prep Baseball Report.

The catcher is the three hole hitter for Donegal and has heard from power five and mid major schools already, but knows team success now will set him up for the right offer in the future as he continues to wait for the right school to call home.

“Get my team some kind of title,” Allman said. “Looking for a team title to bring something back to the school, bring something back for my teammates and everybody that lives in the community here.”

Even as a sophomore, Allman hasn’t let the early attention get to his head, knowing there’s still a lot for him to prove on the diamond.

“Stay smart, stick with my team and definitely improve,” Allman said. “Not only improve myself as long as we go but I’m looking to improve everybody here. Baseball is not a one man sport. Whole team’s got to be up with me so definitely just looking to improve all around.”

The sophomore has plenty of time, but more states runs like last year, and scouts will take notice.