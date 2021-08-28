Dover football players wear dog tags to honor fallen veterans

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Some longtime Midstate football traditions are starting again tonight. And then there’s this new effort, which goes beyond football.

Dover Area High School students wore military dog tags during their team dinner and warmups before Friday night’s game against West York.

But they’re not just any dog tags.

They carry the names of fallen veterans. And the team planned to hang them on the sideline before the game.

“Dover is a small community, there’s a lot of veterans,” Retired Marine Tim Kosky said. “It was about honoring them and going out and playing for them. And the importance of honoring something bigger than football and putting it all out there on the field for somebody that gave their all for our freedoms.”

The football team plans to do this new tradition all season long.