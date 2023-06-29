PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Adam Schefter tweeted the 2023 NFL Training camp reporting dates and locations Wednesday, reveling the NFC East champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers details.

The Eagles will train at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rookies and veterans will arrive on the same day on July 25.

The Steelers will work at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania with rookies and veterans reporting on July 26.

Philadelphia lost in Super Bowl LVII this year 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs after an exciting season where they finished 16-4.

The Steelers finished third in the AFC North with a 9-8 record. They have not made the playoffs since 2021 when they lost in the Wild Card Round.