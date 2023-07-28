LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back their long-awaited Kelly Green jerseys, and one of the few places fans can get the first ones is in Lancaster.

The Eagles say the Kelly Green merchandise “will be fully stocked and available to purchase” at each of the three Eagles Pro Shop locations on July 31.

Those three shops are at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and on S. Willowdale Drive in Lancaster.

The Eagles say sales of the new throwback jerseys, shirts, hats, and other Kelly Green gear will begin at 9 a.m.

Eagles fans have waited years for the team to bring back the throwback Kelly Green jerseys that were worn by Randall Cunningham, Reggie White, and Mike Quick in the 1980s and 90s. Due to an NFL helmet rule, teams were limited to the colors they could use for their jerseys. A new rule allows teams to have multiple helmets, which has led to multiple teams bringing back their iconic colors.

“November of 2022 is when we started to get together our plan of what styles we were bringing in, what players, and how much we needed to order,” Director of Merchandise Emily McNichol said. “All of that started to formulate last fall.”

The Eagles say coaches and other sideline staff will also wear Kelly Green during games where the players wear the throwback jerseys.