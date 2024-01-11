PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHM) – To kick off the New Year the East Pennsboro and Camp Hill boys and girls basketball teams took to the court at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 2 for a special matchup against rivals Camp Hill.

“Playing at an NBA arena was a very fun experience because we’re all in high school and we’re all so close,” said Ella Harper, a player on the girl’s team. “Getting to play with girls that are like your family was fun.”

Both the East Pennsboro girls and boys’ basketball teams defeated Camp Hill. The Panthers girls topped Camp Hill 35-25 and the boys dominated Camp Hill 70-37.

“It was a crazy experience,” said boy basketball player Leo McCoy. “It’s a big court, at first I had to get used to how wide the court was.”

McCoy shot an airball on his first attempt, but once he got his groove he downed three 3-pointers.

“It felt good, especially hearing your name,” McCoy said.

The girls also had to adjust to the change in court size. Head Coach Paula Shermeyer had the girls focus on making layups to accommodate the difference.

“We knew that it was going to be longer,” said Shermeyer. “At practice, we talked about high-percentage shots. We focused on layups and not so much of shooting the ball from the 3-point line.”

The players all had to adapt to the different feel of the hardwood too.

“The court was super grippy compared to what we’re used to,” said boys basketball player Zack Dein.

Girls team member Amyah Sopp noted the court’s unique feel as well.

“The court felt different when you bounce the ball,” said Sopp.

The event was started four years ago by Scott Barrows, the Head Coach of the boy’s basketball team at Camp Hill.

“We had a group of guys that were pretty big Sixers fans and we were looking for something fun to do,” said Barrows. “We went out and found an opportunity called “Court of Dreams” through the 76ers organization and just started trying to figure out how to make it work.”

This is the second time the event has been held, as Barrows set it up to run every four years so every student that goes through the Camp Hill program gets to experience it. This is the first year the girls’ teams were included.

“Our administration came back and said they’d like to see if the girls could do that tradition as well,” Barrows said.

Coach Shermeyer noted that although what took place on the court was important, she was excited that the players from both the boy’s and girl’s teams were able to spend time together and support one another.

“We don’t always get those opportunities,” Shermeyer said. “Usually the boys are going to one school, the girls are the opposite. So we got to watch each other play which was a great experience.”

Girl’s team member Kayla Gelott echoed her coach’s sentiments on how the team’s interactions made the event extra special.

“I think that’s what made it really special was we got to bond with the boys team some and even for (the girl’s team) we got to know each other better,” said Gelott.

On the bus, the girl’s team decided to partake in team karaoke, to which the boys voiced their protest. The girls ignored them and kept exercising their vocal chords.

“It was just like a family environment,” Shermeyer said.

There was a tailgate held for the teams from money raised from the Booster Club and the teams got to visit Xfinity Live! and the players were able to stay and experience a 76ers game.

“They get to see what it’s like to be at the top tier of the basketball world,” Barrows said. “It’s a great experience to see the players that they kind of grew up idolizing.”

Boy’s Head Coach Brandon Rowe hopes that the fun competition motivated his group.

“They have goals of playing at the GIANT center,” said Rowe. “It’s not the same size court, but the same type of venue. So for them to experience that. . .hopefully, that gets them a little more motivated.”