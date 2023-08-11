ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The East Pennsboro Panthers are set to start their season on Aug. 25 at York Suburban.

East Pennsboro finished 5-7 overall and 1-6 in the Mid-Penn Conference, where they represent the Colonial Division, last season. The Panthers are in class 4A of District 3.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They have a historic season ahead of them as they will be playing their 1,000th program game against Gettysburg on Sept. 15. Head coach John Denniston will be at the helm of the Panthers.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 19 at Cedar Cliff (5A) – scrimmage 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at York Suburban (4A) 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Palmyra (5A) 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Milton Hershey (4A) 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Gettysburg* (5A) 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Greencastle-Antrim* (5A) 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Mechanicsburg* (5A) 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Northern York* (5A) 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Shippensburg Area* (5A) 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Susquehanna Township* (4A) 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Waynesboro* (5A) 7 p.m. * league game

Players to watch:

Josh Angelo, OL/LB, senior

Keith Oates, QB/LB, senior

Trey Good, WR/S, senior

Breckin Swope, WR/CB, senior

Ahmar Lumbard, OL/DL, senior

Trey Good is returning to play after missing most of his junior season due to injury, while Breckin Swope not only competes in football but is one of Pennsylvania’s top pole vaulters.

East Pennsboro will be trying to curate a winning record for the first time since the 2017-18 season.