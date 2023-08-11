ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The East Pennsboro Panthers are set to start their season on Aug. 25 at York Suburban.
East Pennsboro finished 5-7 overall and 1-6 in the Mid-Penn Conference, where they represent the Colonial Division, last season. The Panthers are in class 4A of District 3.
They have a historic season ahead of them as they will be playing their 1,000th program game against Gettysburg on Sept. 15. Head coach John Denniston will be at the helm of the Panthers.
Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 19
|at Cedar Cliff (5A) – scrimmage
|10 a.m.
|Aug. 25
|at York Suburban (4A)
|8:30 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Palmyra (5A)
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Milton Hershey (4A)
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Gettysburg* (5A)
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at Greencastle-Antrim* (5A)
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Mechanicsburg* (5A)
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|at Northern York* (5A)
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Shippensburg Area* (5A)
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Susquehanna Township* (4A)
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Waynesboro* (5A)
|7 p.m.
Players to watch:
- Josh Angelo, OL/LB, senior
- Keith Oates, QB/LB, senior
- Trey Good, WR/S, senior
- Breckin Swope, WR/CB, senior
- Ahmar Lumbard, OL/DL, senior
Trey Good is returning to play after missing most of his junior season due to injury, while Breckin Swope not only competes in football but is one of Pennsylvania’s top pole vaulters.
East Pennsboro will be trying to curate a winning record for the first time since the 2017-18 season.