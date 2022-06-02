RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro baseball won their third District III Championship in five years on Thursday, 9-4 over Littlestown.

A tied game midway through the third inning when senior Justin Bentzel stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. He crushed the ball to right center in a gap that allowed all three runners to score.

The senior was waved home and was tagged out at the plate, but not before sparking the offense to add on to the lead in the following innings.

Panthers Head Coach Tyler Comp said he thought this team was a couple years away from getting back to District Championship form, but was thrilled with the result nonetheless.

Both Littlestown and East Pennsboro move on the PIAA Class 4A Baseball Tournament, which begins on Monday, June 6.