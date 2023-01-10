(WHTM) — In a Mid Penn clash, East Pennsboro and Camp Hill boys and girls basketball split their doubleheader on Tuesday night.

The Panthers boys were hosting the Lions and led by 22 points heading into the locker room. The Lions clawed back behind Benjamin Ellis’ team-high 21 points, but fell to East Pennsboro 70-62.

On the girls side, Camp Hill welcomed in the Panthers in what turned out to be a nail biter with the Lions winning 41-40.

Camp Hill returns Friday for a double header against Boiling Springs while East Pennsboro also takes the court Friday for a home and away against Middletown.