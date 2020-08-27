East Pennsboro football prepares for unique season under new coach

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in almost 30 years, East Pennsboro is preparing for a football season without coach Todd Stuter leading practice.

First-time headman John Denniston is leading the Panthers through drills. Denniston was last helping with the Central Dauphin program while coaching in the youth ranks. He wasn’t looking for this East Pennsboro gig, but it has been a blessing so far.

“It’s not so much that I was necessarily looking [for a job],” Denniston said. “It looked like a good fit, it has been a good fit, so I thought I’d give it a shot.”

East Penn believes it has a shot at the postseason and hopes to carry its preseason energy into competition, come September.