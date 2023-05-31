MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley played host to a pair of District III baseball championships on Tuesday, beginning in 4A.

East Pennsboro was looking to defend their district title against Hanover, and managed to do so in just five innings. The Panthers racked up a quick five runs, held off a Hanover rally to make it a one run game, then mashed their way to a run rule win in the fifth inning, beating the Knighthawks 14-4.

“These boys they’ve been through a lot this year and they just came out midway through the season and absolutely destroyed it,” East Pennsboro head coach Dennis Porter Jr. said.

“Hitting wise, defensively wise, picking up signs they’re just absolutely killing it,” Porter Jr. said. “We don’t want to say dynasty we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but these boys have done some special things and I hope they continue to do some special things in the years to come.”

As for the 5A night cap, Mechanicsburg needed all seven innings to dispatch Greencastle-Antrim, as the Wildcats beat the Blue Devils 6-1. Mechanicsburg slowly built a six run lead, and Reese Young delivered a clutch moment on the mound in the fourth inning.

Holding onto a 5-0 lead, Young loaded the bases with no outs before fanning three straight batters with strikeouts, stranding all three runners and keeping Greencastle off the board. The Wildcats cruised from there to the 5A district crown.

All four teams from 4A and 5A now look ahead to next week’s PIAA State Tournaments as they await their seeding.