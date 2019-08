East Pennsboro’s Little League team lost its opening game of the Mid-Atlantic regional on Sunday, 1-0 to New Jersey. East Pennsboro pitching got out of jams in the early innings, but New Jersey’s big hitter Yade Mateo drove in the only run of the game in the 5th on a base hit to score the first and only run of the game.

East Pennsboro will now play in the losers bracket Tuesday morning, in a must win game to stay alive in the tournament.