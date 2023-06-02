ROCHESTER, Ny. (WHTM) — The No. 2 Hershey Bears are back in New York tonight after the No. 3 Rochester Americans forced a game six at the Giant Center on Wednesday.

The Bears lead the series 3-2 and have a chance to clinch a berth for the Calder Cup Finals.

Hershey was hoping to finish the series on home ice on Wednesday, but were bested 4-1 by the Americans. Aliaksei Protas scored the lone goal in the loss. Protas leads the Bears in playoff scoring with 12 points in 12 games.

“We want to close it as a team as fast as possible, because we know we can get it,” Protas said.

As far as the series goes, Logan Day leads Hershey in playoff scoring against Rochester with six points through five matchups following Day’s assist on Protas’ goal.

Netminder Hunter Shepard’s Wednesday performance was just his third loss of the postseason and only the second time Shepard gave up more than two goals during a game in the playoff run.

The Bears are comfortable on the road during the playoffs, entering tonight’s contest with a 5-0 playoff road game record. If they can pull off the win, not only will they take the series and advance, but they will also earn their first Game Six victory since 2010.

That year Hershey stopped the Texas Stars with a 4-0 performance to take home the Calder Cup. Their last Game Six win on the road came the previous year in 2009 to win the first of the back-to-back championships.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. tonight and the Bears will be hosting a watch party at Arooga’s in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m.