READING, Pa (WHTM) — The Midstate started the PIAA State playoffs with 51 teams, but the field narrowed down to just eight by the weekend’s quarterfinal round.

Eastern York was looking to count themselves among those advancing to the semifinals, but Allentown Central Catholic had something to say about that at Reading High School Friday night. The Vikings jumped out to a 29-8 halftime lead on their way to a 60-44 win over the Golden Knights to end Eastern York’s season in the state quarterfinals.

Carter Wamsley sparked a third quarter run that saw the Golden Knights cut the lead as close as eleven, but they couldn’t get within single digits as Allentown CC moves on to play Neumann Goretti in the 4A state semifinals Monday.