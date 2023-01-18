OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WHTM) — Football fans have seen Steve Saunders on the sidelines of Bishop McDevitt watching his son Stone lead the Crusaders to a state championship this December.

“He’s got that dog in him,” Steve said of Stone. “He’s hungry to prove that to everybody. So it’s exciting to watch.”

But Steve spends most of his time of a different sideline, as a strength and conditioning coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

“These guys are already elite level athletes, and if you can just tweak that last little five or ten percent and get them that much better, it can be very impactful on the whole team,” Steve said of his role with the Ravens.

Steve’s coached with the Ravens for the past seven seasons, working under Baltimore Head Coach John Harbaugh.

“When you come here, the mentality is it’s time to work out, it’s time to play football, it’s time to practice, it’s time to take care of yourself and recover no matter what that is,” Steve said. “Come to the facility every day and get ready to be better.”

Steve’s love of football began playing at ELCO in Lebanon County, and followed him on to his college career at Millersville University.

“[Playing football] myself, you just end up being drawn towards [the game],” Steve said. “and then “You say, okay, if I’m going to do it, I want to be really good at it. So I want to learn a lot about things that are out of the box, [things] that aren’t normally how things are. [I wanted to know] what’s good, what’s not good, [and] what tools can I add to the toolbox.”

Long before he became an NFL coach, his interest in strength and conditioning started by training pro athletes on a one-on-one basis.

In 2001, Steve turned his training into his business, Power Train. In the past 22 years, Power Train has expanded to 16 locations across the mid-Atlantic in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York and Virginia.

“After building my company, it’s even more fun to bring [my knowledge] inside [to the Ravens],” Steve said of translating his business experience to the NFL. “It’s not just 10-20 guys from a team, [but] it’s being able to utilize [my training] with the whole team.”

It’s all about a solid foundation for the Saunders family. For Stone, its earned him a state title ring this past December. For Steve, his quest for a Super Bowl ring will continue in 2023.

Steve and his wife, Emily, have five kids: Lily (23, William & Mary Field Hockey), Morgan (21, Shippensburg Field Hockey), Logan (19, Shippensburg Football), Stone (Class of 2025, Bishop McDevitt) and Major Storm (12).