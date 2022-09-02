Annville, P.A. (WHTM) — Thursday night featured a good high school football matchup between 1-0 ELCO visiting 1-0 Annville-Cleona, and it was the Raiders stunning the Dutchmen late in a 22-19 win.

Annville-Cleona held a 6-0 first quarter lead, but the Raiders responded early in the second quarter with a Dom Thornton touchdown to Elliot Kreider to take a 7-6 lead.

It looked to be all Dutchmen from there. Dominic Funk ripped off a huge return on the ensuing kickoff to set up a Phoenix Music short touchdown run to make it 12-7 Dutchmen.

The Raiders were looking to answer late in the first half deep in their own territory, but Cameron Connelly picked a short pass off and took it to the house to give Annville a 19-7 lead.

The Dutchmen looked in complete control after that half, but from there ELCO stormed back and shut out the Dutchmen in the second half in a 22-19 comeback win to move to 2-0.