York, P.A. (WHTM) — Former Spring Grove star Eli Brooks came back home this week with one plan: to once again give back to the York community.

The Michigan basketball star, now hoping to latch on in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, hosted the Eli Brooks Fundraiser tonight at the old Central York gym, with proceeds going to provide local athletes with new sneakers.

The event featured an autograph session with Brooks, a silent auction for a signed Brooks jersey, a dunk contest, and a three point shootout with Eli.

“I mean it’s a blessing,” Brooks said. “Having the opportunity to give back is one thing and actually doing it is another, but it’s been good.”

Throughout high school I took a lot of pictures with kids and it’s just funny to see them grow up and them start to become high school players around the area and some of them really become dominant forces so it’s cool to see,” Brooks said.

Brooks also detailed some of his experience in the NBA summer league and his hopes for carving a role in the NBA. Hear more from Eli in the coming days.