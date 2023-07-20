Long Pond, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pocono raceway has two stages open for the Pocono 400, one which is available to every ticket holder and another that is exclusive to camping guests.

The Pocono 400 event weekend is from July 21-July 23, with the signature race taking place on July 23. Throughout the weekend, multiple musical artists will be performing.

The main stage, which is part of Fan Fair, is the fan stage and is open to anyone with a race ticket. The schedule for the Fan Stage is as follows:

Saturday, July 22

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Burn The Jukebox

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Rhode Island Sound – Navy Band Northeast

Sunday, July 23

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Rhode Island Sound – Navy Band Northeast

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman

The Infield Block Party Stage is only open to guests who are camping at the track. The schedule for the exclusive stage is as follows:

Thursday, July 20

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Turning The Tide

Friday, July 21

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – South Penn Dixie

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Love Lace

Saturday, July 22

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Shoot2Thrill

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Scott Marshall Band

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks (Exact time may vary)

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – M80