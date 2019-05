HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg University's victory in the ESPN Collegiate Esports Championship will be on national television Thursday night.

ESPN-2 will televise the championship at 9-10 p.m.

Harrisburg's esports team defeated the University of Utah, 3-1, in "Overwatch" on May 12.

The university began its esports program in 2018 and brought on some of the top college players in the country for the start-up program.