LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – NASCAR weekend is back in Pennsylvania for the Pocono 400 at the Pocono Raceway from July 21-July 23.

Those who are looking to stay at the track for the weekend have lots of camping options to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

Camping Options

Infield camping places attendees in the middle of “The Tricky Triangle.” To camp in the heart of the action, full price ranges from $200-$350 with guest camping passes costing $50, meaning campsites start at $250 each. Campers can choose between a tent or an RV option.

Kids 12 and under camp for free in the infield.

All infield camping sites include two guest camping passes per site. Every person camping in the infield is required to have an infield guest camping pass. If additional guest camping passes are needed following checkout, tickets can be purchased online.

The preferred RV camping, Fencline, and the Infield 50 AMP Camp are sold out.

The GEICO Grandstand Campground is situated directly outside the track behind turn three. With this option, campers have full access to infield events and experiences and access to the Grandstand and Fan Fair. If campers are planning on staying for Sunday, a Sunday Grandstand Ticket is required for all members of the party, regardless of age. There is a tent and RV option available. The full price is $250 and tent camping is $200.

The 50 AMP Campsites and Trackside are also sold out.

There is a new deal for NASCAR Race weekend that allows fans to get a free camping spot with the purchase of a bundle option. The options are as follows:

FREE CAMPING BUNDLE 1 ($260) –

2 Sunday Grandstand 200 Level Tickets

2 Weekend Guest Camping Passes

Free General Admission Infield Camping Spot

FREE CAMPING BUNDLE 2 ($410) –

2 Sunday Grandstand 200 Level Tickets

2 Weekend Guest Camping Passes

2 Weekend Paddock Pass Plus Tickets

Free General Admission Infield Camping Spot

The campground registration opens Thursday at noon and campers can stay until Monday at noon. Every campground guest gets access to the Grandstand, Bark Park, the children’s playground, and the Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center, which includes daily activities such as yoga and arts and crafts. All of the activities are free to campers.

Campers are also able to use the shower facilities at the track. Pocono Raceway also offers power and water hook-ups at Trackside RV and 50-Amp Campsites.

An exclusive Infield Block Party and Saturday Night Fireworks show will be held specifically for campers as well.

If campers need to leave throughout the weekend, a DASH PASS is available for purchase. The $25 pass allows a vehicle or person to be able to re-enter the infield. All campers can use the shuttle service, which takes them to and from the Infield and Fan Fair.

The entertainment on the infield, including live music on Friday and Saturday night, will be free to campers too.

Camping guests must register before entering the camping area at RV & Camping Registration. Campers should enter through Gate Seven off of Rt. 115 when registering.

If campsite goers are feeling really festive, there is a campsite decorating contest. This year’s theme is the 1970s to celebrate 50 years of NASCAR racing at Pocono Raceway. There will be prizes for those selected through a judging process.

Those who choose to camp at the Pocono Raceway for the Pocono 400 will have no shortage of things to do and will have unobstructed views of all of the action on the track on July 23.