HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The best high school football players from Pennsylvania will square off against the best of Maryland in the 66th Annual Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday.
Pennsylvania will be coached by Mike Farr from Schuylkill Haven and Maryland will be under the direction of Dameon Powell from CH Flowers. Farr has coached the Hurricanes since 2005 but has been a part of the coaching staff since 1986.
“”I think we’re all excited. It’s been a long couple months just waiting for the opportunity to get here,” said Farr.
The “Super bowl of high school football” is more than a football game. Festivities include cheerleaders, All-Star band members, a buddy program, host families for the players and scholarship winner.
The additional initiatives such as the buddy program, which pairs football players and cheerleaders with children with special needs to bond with throughout the event, helps to better the community where the event is held.
On Saturday a UPMC “Buddy meet and greet” will be held where players and cheerleaders will play games together on the field of Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. After that, the American Legion Riders will arrive to meet all event participants. After practice for the players, the PSFAC/RSFA Elite Showcase will commence, which is a combine featuring the best high school football players from previous combines across the state.
The day of the event, Sunday, starts with a Big 33 renewal brunch, followed by the Big 33 Recognition Ceremony and the PSFCA Hall of Fame brunch.
From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a free fan experience and pep rally event with inflatables, kids activities, food and music will be held. Dring the event, the PSFCA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. in the Bishop McDevitt Auditorium. The inductees for this year include Garry Gouse (Portage), Bob Palko (West Allegheny/Mt. Lebanon), Jeff Weachter (Bishop McDevitt), Mike Ricci (Garnett Valley) and Rick Keely (Berks Catholic).
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and ceremonies including the Dauphin Co. commissioner, PA adjutant general, Miss PA, Big 33 honorable chair member and former NFL player Bo Orlando and Big 33 alum general George Joulwan. The game will commence at 7 p.m..
Central Pennsylvania has five players representing the area in the game including linebacker Rocco Daugherty from Manheim Central, linebacker Amir Jones from Harrisburg, wide receiver Tyshawn Russell and defensive tackle Riley Robell from Bishop McDevitt and running back Mikey Bentivegna from York Suburban.
As far as motivating his players, Farr says it doesn’t take much.
“All you have to say to a Big 33 player is someone from this team, either Maryland or Pennsylvania is going to be in the NFL someday and then be in the Super bowl,” Farr said. “They truly understand when they get the invitation to play in this game how important it is.”
Players from the Big 33 go on to be recruited by Division 1 colleges and many alums go on to the NFL. There has never been a Super bowl without at least one former Big 33 player on the roster. Some notable products of the Big 33 football classic include NFL players like Kyle Brady, John Cappelletti, Kerry Collins and Sean Gilbert.
The full rosters for the 2023 game are as follows:
Pennsylvania
|#
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|POS
|SCHOOL
|0
|Jahmil Perryman
|5-9
|170 lbs.
|ATH
|McKeesport
|1
|Racari El
|6-2
|210 lbs.
|DE
|Gateway
|2
|Colin O’Sullivan
|6-0
|180 lbs.
|QB
|Upper Dublin
|3
|Daimon Jacobs
|5-11
|180 lbs.
|DB
|West Chester Rustin
|4
|Cadin Olsen
|6-5
|220 lbs.
|QB
|Armstrong
|5
|Rocco Daugherty
|5-10
|190 lbs.
|LB
|Manheim Central
|6
|Campbell Melzer
|6-0
|175 lbs.
|DB
|North Allegheny
|7
|Semaj Bridgeman
|6-2
|235 lbs.
|LB
|Imhotep Charter
|8
|Sincere Smith
|6-1
|185 lbs.
|WR
|Westinghouse
|9
|Amir Jones
|6-2
|190 lbs.
|LB
|Harrisburg
|10
|Cameron Jones
|5-11
|185 lbs.
|DB
|Wilson
|11
|Christian Santiago
|6-1
|240 lbs.
|TE
|McDowell
|12
|Jamieal Lyons
|6-4
|245 lbs.
|DE
|Roman Catholic
|13
|Seth Turner
|6-1
|195 lbs.
|P
|Great Valley
|14
|Kenny Johnson
|6-2
|190 lbs.
|WR
|Dallastown
|15
|Wakeem Page
|5-11
|175 lbs.
|WR
|Cathedral Prep
|16
|Terrell Reynolds
|6-2
|235 lbs.
|DE
|Harrisburg
|20
|Rahmir Stewart
|6-0
|195 lbs.
|DB
|Imhotep Charter
|21
|Nigel Linton
|5-8
|185 lbs.
|RB
|Whitehall
|22
|Tyshawn Russell
|6-2
|180 lbs.
|WR
|Bishop McDevitt
|23
|Mikey Bentivegna
|5-8
|190 lbs.
|RB
|York Suburban
|24
|Dylan Darville
|6-1
|180 lbs.
|DB
|Emmaus
|26
|Donovan Walker
|6-1
|175 lbs.
|DB
|Aliquippa
|33
|Ben Sosnowski
|6-1
|190 lbs.
|K
|Hollidaysburg
|35
|Gavin Moul
|6-1
|220 lbs.
|LB
|Bethel Park
|40
|Max Heckert
|6-0
|220 lbs.
|LB
|Pine-Richland
|52
|Sean Kerrigan
|5-11
|190 lbs.
|LS
|Central Bucks East
|55
|Kyree Butler
|6-1
|315 lbs.
|DT
|Upper Dublin
|56
|Neco Eberhardt
|6-3
|280 lbs.
|DT
|Aliquippa
|57
|Andrew Kocan
|6-4
|285 lbs.
|OL
|Canon-McMillan
|62
|Isaiah Kerns
|6-0
|270 lbs.
|OL
|Pine-Richland
|67
|Abdullah Daud
|6-5
|280 lbs.
|OL
|North Allegheny
|70
|Naquan Crowder
|6-4
|340 lbs.
|OL
|Aliquippa
|72
|Anthony Caccese
|6-7
|280 lbs.
|OL
|Exeter Township
|75
|Naquil Betrand
|6-6
|345 lbs.
|OL
|Northeast
|77
|Xavier Archawski
|6-5
|285 lbs.
|OL
|Lower Merion
|88
|Stephen Scourtis
|6-4
|245 lbs.
|TE
|State College
|99
|Riley Robell
|6-3
|300 lbs.
|DT
|Bishop McDevitt
Maryland
|#
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|POS
|SCHOOL
|0
|Ricardo Cooper
|5-9
|160 lbs.
|DB
|Calvert Hall
|1
|Malique Leatherbury
|5-9
|170 lbs.
|WR
|Wicomico
|2
|Dillon Dunathan
|6-2
|225 lbs.
|LB
|Damascus
|3
|Sean Johnson
|5-10
|185 lbs.
|QB
|CH Flowers
|4
|Sean Williams, Jr.
|5-10
|180 lbs.
|RB
|Milford Mill Academy
|5
|Corey Jones
|6-1
|170 lbs.
|WR
|Milford Mill Academy
|6
|Damarcus Butler
|6-2
|165 lbs.
|DB
|Potomac
|7
|Trey Goodridge
|5-11
|180 lbs.
|WR
|Mount Saint Joseph Academy
|8
|Max Moss
|6-0
|180 lbs.
|WR
|Archbishop Spalding
|9
|Asa Locks
|6-1
|180 lbs.
|DB
|Patuxent
|10
|Dustin Hottel
|5-10
|210 lbs.
|LB
|Damascus
|11
|Tony Hart, III
|6-3
|190 lbs.
|DB
|Dunbar
|12
|Jack Pellicciotti
|6-2
|205 lbs.
|QB
|Liberty
|13
|Kshawn Cox
|5-11
|175 lbs.
|DB
|Dr. Henry A. Wise
|14
|Devin Malloy
|5-11
|180 lbs.
|DB
|Rock Creek Christian Academy
|15
|Anthony Hawkins
|6-3
|175 lbs.
|DB
|Broadneck
|17
|Josh Johnson
|6-2
|180 lbs.
|WR
|Laurel
|18
|Matthieu Longa
|6-1
|200 lbs.
|LB
|Quince Orchard
|19
|Alan Zhao
|6-1
|185 lbs.
|K
|Marriotts Ridge
|21
|Mekhi Dukes
|5-11
|160 lbs.
|WR
|Patterson
|23
|Bryce Cox
|5-11
|195 lbs.
|RB
|Mount Saint Joseph Academy
|24
|Nate Furrow
|5-10
|200 lbs.
|LB
|Bel Air
|31
|Abraham Olugbemi
|6-1
|300 lbs.
|DL
|Arundel
|36
|Julien Moutome
|6-4
|225 lbs.
|DL
|St. Frances Academy
|50
|Joshua Fedd
|6-4
|235 lbs.
|DL
|Dunbar
|51
|Ebubedike Nnabugwu
|6-2
|290 lbs.
|OL
|Dunbar
|52
|Emanuel Gee
|6-3
|320 lbs.
|DL
|Milford Mill Academy
|54
|Jalon Edwards
|6-3
|235 lbs.
|LB
|Patuxent
|55
|Chimdy Onoh
|6-6
|275 lbs.
|OL
|Dundalk
|56
|Tamarus Walker
|6-5
|300 lbs.
|OL
|McDonogh
|58
|Brandon Fuentes
|6-4
|340 lbs.
|OL
|Damascus
|71
|Aidan Johnson
|6-3
|280 lbs.
|OL
|Our Lady of Good Counsel
|72
|Dajuan Jones
|6-1
|300 lbs.
|DL
|Dundalk
|74
|Caleb Herb
|6-4
|280 lbs.
|OL
|South River
|75
|Rodney Judkins
|6-3
|270 lbs.
|OL
|Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
|77
|Michael Crounse
|6-5
|300 lbs.
|OL
|Dematha Catholic
|88
|AJ Szymanski
|6-4
|240 lbs.
|TE
|Loyola Blakefield
|99
|Josh Hayward
|5-9
|230 lbs.
|DL
|Frederick