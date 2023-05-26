HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The best high school football players from Pennsylvania will square off against the best of Maryland in the 66th Annual Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday.

Pennsylvania will be coached by Mike Farr from Schuylkill Haven and Maryland will be under the direction of Dameon Powell from CH Flowers. Farr has coached the Hurricanes since 2005 but has been a part of the coaching staff since 1986.

“”I think we’re all excited. It’s been a long couple months just waiting for the opportunity to get here,” said Farr.

The “Super bowl of high school football” is more than a football game. Festivities include cheerleaders, All-Star band members, a buddy program, host families for the players and scholarship winner.

The additional initiatives such as the buddy program, which pairs football players and cheerleaders with children with special needs to bond with throughout the event, helps to better the community where the event is held.

On Saturday a UPMC “Buddy meet and greet” will be held where players and cheerleaders will play games together on the field of Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. After that, the American Legion Riders will arrive to meet all event participants. After practice for the players, the PSFAC/RSFA Elite Showcase will commence, which is a combine featuring the best high school football players from previous combines across the state.

The day of the event, Sunday, starts with a Big 33 renewal brunch, followed by the Big 33 Recognition Ceremony and the PSFCA Hall of Fame brunch.

From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a free fan experience and pep rally event with inflatables, kids activities, food and music will be held. Dring the event, the PSFCA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. in the Bishop McDevitt Auditorium. The inductees for this year include Garry Gouse (Portage), Bob Palko (West Allegheny/Mt. Lebanon), Jeff Weachter (Bishop McDevitt), Mike Ricci (Garnett Valley) and Rick Keely (Berks Catholic).

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and ceremonies including the Dauphin Co. commissioner, PA adjutant general, Miss PA, Big 33 honorable chair member and former NFL player Bo Orlando and Big 33 alum general George Joulwan. The game will commence at 7 p.m..

Central Pennsylvania has five players representing the area in the game including linebacker Rocco Daugherty from Manheim Central, linebacker Amir Jones from Harrisburg, wide receiver Tyshawn Russell and defensive tackle Riley Robell from Bishop McDevitt and running back Mikey Bentivegna from York Suburban.

As far as motivating his players, Farr says it doesn’t take much.

“All you have to say to a Big 33 player is someone from this team, either Maryland or Pennsylvania is going to be in the NFL someday and then be in the Super bowl,” Farr said. “They truly understand when they get the invitation to play in this game how important it is.”

Players from the Big 33 go on to be recruited by Division 1 colleges and many alums go on to the NFL. There has never been a Super bowl without at least one former Big 33 player on the roster. Some notable products of the Big 33 football classic include NFL players like Kyle Brady, John Cappelletti, Kerry Collins and Sean Gilbert.

The full rosters for the 2023 game are as follows:

Pennsylvania

#NAMEHEIGHTWEIGHTPOSSCHOOL
0Jahmil Perryman5-9170 lbs.ATHMcKeesport
1Racari El6-2210 lbs.DEGateway
2Colin O’Sullivan6-0180 lbs.QBUpper Dublin
3Daimon Jacobs5-11180 lbs.DBWest Chester Rustin
4Cadin Olsen6-5220 lbs.QBArmstrong
5Rocco Daugherty5-10190 lbs.LBManheim Central
6Campbell Melzer6-0175 lbs.DBNorth Allegheny
7Semaj Bridgeman6-2235 lbs.LBImhotep Charter
8Sincere Smith6-1185 lbs.WRWestinghouse
9Amir Jones6-2190 lbs.LBHarrisburg
10Cameron Jones5-11185 lbs.DBWilson
11Christian Santiago6-1240 lbs.TEMcDowell
12Jamieal Lyons6-4245 lbs.DERoman Catholic
13Seth Turner6-1195 lbs.PGreat Valley
14Kenny Johnson6-2190 lbs.WRDallastown
15Wakeem Page5-11175 lbs.WRCathedral Prep
16Terrell Reynolds6-2235 lbs.DEHarrisburg
20Rahmir Stewart6-0195 lbs.DBImhotep Charter
21Nigel Linton5-8185 lbs.RBWhitehall
22Tyshawn Russell6-2180 lbs.WRBishop McDevitt
23Mikey Bentivegna5-8190 lbs.RBYork Suburban
24Dylan Darville6-1180 lbs.DBEmmaus
26Donovan Walker6-1175 lbs.DBAliquippa
33Ben Sosnowski6-1190 lbs.KHollidaysburg
35Gavin Moul6-1220 lbs.LBBethel Park
40Max Heckert6-0220 lbs.LBPine-Richland
52Sean Kerrigan5-11190 lbs.LSCentral Bucks East
55Kyree Butler6-1315 lbs.DTUpper Dublin
56Neco Eberhardt6-3280 lbs.DTAliquippa
57Andrew Kocan6-4285 lbs.OLCanon-McMillan
62Isaiah Kerns6-0270 lbs.OLPine-Richland
67Abdullah Daud6-5280 lbs.OLNorth Allegheny
70Naquan Crowder6-4340 lbs.OLAliquippa
72Anthony Caccese6-7280 lbs.OLExeter Township
75Naquil Betrand6-6345 lbs.OLNortheast
77Xavier Archawski6-5285 lbs.OLLower Merion
88Stephen Scourtis6-4245 lbs.TEState College
99Riley Robell6-3300 lbs.DTBishop McDevitt

Maryland

#NAMEHEIGHTWEIGHTPOSSCHOOL
0Ricardo Cooper5-9160 lbs.DBCalvert Hall
1Malique Leatherbury5-9170 lbs.WRWicomico
2Dillon Dunathan6-2225 lbs.LBDamascus
3Sean Johnson5-10185 lbs.QBCH Flowers
4Sean Williams, Jr.5-10180 lbs.RBMilford Mill Academy
5Corey Jones6-1170 lbs.WRMilford Mill Academy
6Damarcus Butler6-2165 lbs.DBPotomac
7Trey Goodridge5-11180 lbs.WRMount Saint Joseph Academy
8Max Moss6-0180 lbs.WRArchbishop Spalding
9Asa Locks6-1180 lbs.DBPatuxent
10Dustin Hottel5-10210 lbs.LBDamascus
11Tony Hart, III6-3190 lbs.DBDunbar
12Jack Pellicciotti6-2205 lbs.QBLiberty
13Kshawn Cox5-11175 lbs.DBDr. Henry A. Wise
14Devin Malloy5-11180 lbs.DBRock Creek Christian Academy
15Anthony Hawkins6-3175 lbs.DBBroadneck
17Josh Johnson6-2180 lbs.WRLaurel
18Matthieu Longa6-1200 lbs.LBQuince Orchard
19Alan Zhao6-1185 lbs.KMarriotts Ridge
21Mekhi Dukes5-11160 lbs.WRPatterson
23Bryce Cox5-11195 lbs.RBMount Saint Joseph Academy
24Nate Furrow5-10200 lbs.LBBel Air
31Abraham Olugbemi6-1300 lbs.DLArundel
36Julien Moutome6-4225 lbs.DLSt. Frances Academy
50Joshua Fedd6-4235 lbs.DLDunbar
51Ebubedike Nnabugwu6-2290 lbs.OLDunbar
52Emanuel Gee6-3320 lbs.DLMilford Mill Academy
54Jalon Edwards6-3235 lbs.LBPatuxent
55Chimdy Onoh6-6275 lbs.OLDundalk
56Tamarus Walker6-5300 lbs.OLMcDonogh
58Brandon Fuentes6-4340 lbs.OLDamascus
71Aidan Johnson6-3280 lbs.OLOur Lady of Good Counsel
72Dajuan Jones6-1300 lbs.DLDundalk
74Caleb Herb6-4280 lbs.OLSouth River
75Rodney Judkins6-3270 lbs.OLMergenthaler Vo-Tech
77Michael Crounse6-5300 lbs.OLDematha Catholic
88AJ Szymanski6-4240 lbs.TELoyola Blakefield
99Josh Hayward5-9230 lbs.DLFrederick