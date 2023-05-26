HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The best high school football players from Pennsylvania will square off against the best of Maryland in the 66th Annual Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday.

Pennsylvania will be coached by Mike Farr from Schuylkill Haven and Maryland will be under the direction of Dameon Powell from CH Flowers. Farr has coached the Hurricanes since 2005 but has been a part of the coaching staff since 1986.

“”I think we’re all excited. It’s been a long couple months just waiting for the opportunity to get here,” said Farr.

The “Super bowl of high school football” is more than a football game. Festivities include cheerleaders, All-Star band members, a buddy program, host families for the players and scholarship winner.

The additional initiatives such as the buddy program, which pairs football players and cheerleaders with children with special needs to bond with throughout the event, helps to better the community where the event is held.

On Saturday a UPMC “Buddy meet and greet” will be held where players and cheerleaders will play games together on the field of Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. After that, the American Legion Riders will arrive to meet all event participants. After practice for the players, the PSFAC/RSFA Elite Showcase will commence, which is a combine featuring the best high school football players from previous combines across the state.

The day of the event, Sunday, starts with a Big 33 renewal brunch, followed by the Big 33 Recognition Ceremony and the PSFCA Hall of Fame brunch.

From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a free fan experience and pep rally event with inflatables, kids activities, food and music will be held. Dring the event, the PSFCA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. in the Bishop McDevitt Auditorium. The inductees for this year include Garry Gouse (Portage), Bob Palko (West Allegheny/Mt. Lebanon), Jeff Weachter (Bishop McDevitt), Mike Ricci (Garnett Valley) and Rick Keely (Berks Catholic).

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and ceremonies including the Dauphin Co. commissioner, PA adjutant general, Miss PA, Big 33 honorable chair member and former NFL player Bo Orlando and Big 33 alum general George Joulwan. The game will commence at 7 p.m..

Central Pennsylvania has five players representing the area in the game including linebacker Rocco Daugherty from Manheim Central, linebacker Amir Jones from Harrisburg, wide receiver Tyshawn Russell and defensive tackle Riley Robell from Bishop McDevitt and running back Mikey Bentivegna from York Suburban.

As far as motivating his players, Farr says it doesn’t take much.

“All you have to say to a Big 33 player is someone from this team, either Maryland or Pennsylvania is going to be in the NFL someday and then be in the Super bowl,” Farr said. “They truly understand when they get the invitation to play in this game how important it is.”

Players from the Big 33 go on to be recruited by Division 1 colleges and many alums go on to the NFL. There has never been a Super bowl without at least one former Big 33 player on the roster. Some notable products of the Big 33 football classic include NFL players like Kyle Brady, John Cappelletti, Kerry Collins and Sean Gilbert.

The full rosters for the 2023 game are as follows:

Pennsylvania

# NAME HEIGHT WEIGHT POS SCHOOL 0 Jahmil Perryman 5-9 170 lbs. ATH McKeesport 1 Racari El 6-2 210 lbs. DE Gateway 2 Colin O’Sullivan 6-0 180 lbs. QB Upper Dublin 3 Daimon Jacobs 5-11 180 lbs. DB West Chester Rustin 4 Cadin Olsen 6-5 220 lbs. QB Armstrong 5 Rocco Daugherty 5-10 190 lbs. LB Manheim Central 6 Campbell Melzer 6-0 175 lbs. DB North Allegheny 7 Semaj Bridgeman 6-2 235 lbs. LB Imhotep Charter 8 Sincere Smith 6-1 185 lbs. WR Westinghouse 9 Amir Jones 6-2 190 lbs. LB Harrisburg 10 Cameron Jones 5-11 185 lbs. DB Wilson 11 Christian Santiago 6-1 240 lbs. TE McDowell 12 Jamieal Lyons 6-4 245 lbs. DE Roman Catholic 13 Seth Turner 6-1 195 lbs. P Great Valley 14 Kenny Johnson 6-2 190 lbs. WR Dallastown 15 Wakeem Page 5-11 175 lbs. WR Cathedral Prep 16 Terrell Reynolds 6-2 235 lbs. DE Harrisburg 20 Rahmir Stewart 6-0 195 lbs. DB Imhotep Charter 21 Nigel Linton 5-8 185 lbs. RB Whitehall 22 Tyshawn Russell 6-2 180 lbs. WR Bishop McDevitt 23 Mikey Bentivegna 5-8 190 lbs. RB York Suburban 24 Dylan Darville 6-1 180 lbs. DB Emmaus 26 Donovan Walker 6-1 175 lbs. DB Aliquippa 33 Ben Sosnowski 6-1 190 lbs. K Hollidaysburg 35 Gavin Moul 6-1 220 lbs. LB Bethel Park 40 Max Heckert 6-0 220 lbs. LB Pine-Richland 52 Sean Kerrigan 5-11 190 lbs. LS Central Bucks East 55 Kyree Butler 6-1 315 lbs. DT Upper Dublin 56 Neco Eberhardt 6-3 280 lbs. DT Aliquippa 57 Andrew Kocan 6-4 285 lbs. OL Canon-McMillan 62 Isaiah Kerns 6-0 270 lbs. OL Pine-Richland 67 Abdullah Daud 6-5 280 lbs. OL North Allegheny 70 Naquan Crowder 6-4 340 lbs. OL Aliquippa 72 Anthony Caccese 6-7 280 lbs. OL Exeter Township 75 Naquil Betrand 6-6 345 lbs. OL Northeast 77 Xavier Archawski 6-5 285 lbs. OL Lower Merion 88 Stephen Scourtis 6-4 245 lbs. TE State College 99 Riley Robell 6-3 300 lbs. DT Bishop McDevitt

Maryland