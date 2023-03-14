LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg fought valiantly against the District III champion Tuesday night, but the Eagles eventually got their way.

Exeter Township and Mechanicsburg faced off in the second round of the 5A state playoffs Tuesday night at Manheim Township, and despite a strong first half from the Wildcats that saw them trailing by one at the break, the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 66-49 win.

Josh Smith was a major driving factor for the Wildcats, pouring in 14 first half points with impressive bucket after impressive bucket, but the Eagles finished the third quarter strong to pull away. A four-point play opportunity for Teddy Snyder on a made three-pointer, followed by a Reece Garvin put back on the missed free throw, swung a five point possession for the Eagles that gave them a 47-34 lead and they didn’t look back.

Exeter Township now moves on to play Peters Township, the District VII runner up, in the 5A state quarterfinals on Friday.