CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Anthony Caccese was a force to be reckoned with for Exeter Township in their road matchup against Cedar Cliff. The Eagles big man scored a game-high 19 points to propel Exeter Township to a 51-47 win on Monday night.

Ten of Caccese’s points came in the fourth quarter to help shut down the Colts.

Cedar Cliff was led by Aiden Cada who had a team-high 11 points, while Sam Grube added 11 points for the Colts.