HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Exeter Township took down top-seeded Manheim Central 67-53 to win the District lll Class 5A championship on Thursday at the Giant Center.

Anthony Caccese with a force inside for the Eagles, leading them with a game-high 22 points.

Exeter Township was in control for most of the game, entering halftime with a nine point lead and stretching it to 19 points late in the fourth quarter.

The Barons did make a run in the third quarter, cutting it to as close as a five-point deficit but couldn’t claw their way back completely. Manheim Central was led by Trey Grube who had 19 points. Aaron Enterline tallied 14 points as well for the Barons.

Regardless of the loss, Manheim Central now turns their attention to the PIAA Class 5A state tournament beginning on Friday Mar. 10.