FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Fairfield High School found themselves in a tough situation earlier this month when their new head coach Jake Johnson resigned ahead of the start of the 2023 football season.

Johnson hadn’t coached a game for the Knights after taking the position in April and leaving them without someone at the helm as the countdown to the beginning of PIAA heat acclimation on Aug. 7.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As the team neared the start of their 20th football season in program history, the possibility of having a coach to lead the program seemed bleak. That is until both of the assistant coaches stepped up and interviewed for the position.

Ultimately, Larry Devilbiss was hired for the job and will lead the Knights on the field this upcoming season. Devilbiss is awaiting board approval for the move to be official, but the meeting to solidify this isn’t until after the start of the season. The new coach will still direct the team through the remainder of off-season practices and into their first games before the official designation is made.

Fairfield high school’s athletic director Andrew Kuhn noted that there seems to be a resurgence in the atmosphere surrounding the team and that players appear to be “buying in” on the program. Currently, there are about 16 kids signed up, but Kuhn anticipates there will be more who join close to the start of the school year.

Devilbiss is the knight in shining armor for the team and will be rebuilding the program as he tries to grow interest in the sport among the 311 students reported attending from Niche.com. According to the PIAA, there are 106 boys enrolled in Fairfield.

Thanks to Devilbiss, Fairfield High School will be playing varsity football in the 2023-24 season.