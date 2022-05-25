The defending District III champions for Class 2A, Lower Dauphin, are back in the championship game after they defeated Garden Spot 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-15) in the district semifinals on Tuesday night at home.

With the victory, Falcons head coach David Machamer also earned his 300th career victory. The team even made him a personalized banner. But right after the win, Machamer huddled his group together and had one simple message, they have to get ready for whoever they will meet at Central York High School in the championship game.

Lower Dauphin will face the winner of York Suburban and Manheim Central, who are playing their semifinal game on Wednesday night.

Garden Spot will then face the loser of that matchup in the third-place game on Thursday.