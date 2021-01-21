Falcons expected to hire former Penn State coach Charles London as QB coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 02: Chicago Bears running backs coach Charles London reacts against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Falcons are expected to hire Charles London as their quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The coaching veteran spent 2012-13 as the running backs coach at Penn State.

The #Falcons are expected to hire Charles London as their quarterbacks coach, source said. A notable title for London, who has coached running backs the past nine years with Penn State, the #Texans and the #Bears. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2021

London spent from 2018 to the current NFL season with the Chicago Bears as the running back’s coach under Head Coach Matt Nagy.

His played running back at Duke University in the 1990’s, and began his coaching career with the Blue Devils. His first taste in the NFL was with the Bears in 2007 as an offensive assistant/quality control coach. He spent one season as a pro scout with the Philadelphia Eagles and one with the Tennessee Titans in 2011.

Bill O’Brien hired London as the running backs coach on the 2012 Penn State team. The pair had crossed over in 2005-06 at Duke. Under London, RB Zach Zwinak rushed for over 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns.

London was hired again by O’Brien in 2014 with the Houston Texans. He would spend from 2014-17 with the Texans.