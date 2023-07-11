STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s basketball team is entering a new era under new head coach Mike Rhoades.

“I didn’t come back here because it’s my home state, I came back here because I want to win,” said Rhoades during a press conference on Tuesday.

Mahanoy City native took over as head coach in March, inheriting a team that went 23-14 last season and who made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Rhoades is overhauling the program, trying to create a new spark in Happy Valley with a roster comprised of players that followed him from VCU, as well as international players.

The key will be for Rhoades to make players from all different places gel together enough to be competitive.

“Basketball’s the easy part,” Rhoades said. “It’s off the court. It’s dealing with different ages of young men, different personalities… but that’s the neat thing for me.”

Each player brings something different to the table.

According to Rhoades, Ace Baldwin Jr., who is likely to be the star guard for the Nittany Lions, has an infectious competitive nature. Baldwin Jr. followed Rhoades from VCU because of their strong relationship.

Baldwin Jr.’s father passed away on July 20, 2019, which Rhoades can relate to because he also lost his father.

“I looked at him like a father figure since my father passed,” said Baldwin Jr. “He’s always there for me.”

Puff Johnson from Moon Township, Pa. also has a relationship with Rhoades, who also recruited Johnson’s brother Cameron. Johnson’s brother helped him make the decision on where to continue his collegiate basketball career.

“He’s maybe one of the most excited players on our team,” Rhoades said. “Just a high-level kid. I’m going to ask a lot of him in so many different ways.”

A Scranton native, forward Leo O’ Boyle is “tough” and can shoot well, Rhoades said. According to Rhoades, the forward was at the gym until 10:30 Monday night putting up shots.

“I love how hard we compete,” Rhoades said. “I love how hard we practice so far. “It’s easy in the summer because there’s no adversity. I’m excited. . . but I also know there’s teams you love early that you don’t like at the end and vice versa.”

In the recent 2023 NBA Draft, Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett were both drafted in the second round. This was the first year that Penn State had two players selected in the same draft. Rhoades wants to change the conversation surrounding Penn State’s pro basketball pipeline.

“You can come to Penn State and be a pro,” Rhoades said.

The players practiced today in preparation for their August 6-13 trip to the Bahamas where they will play in two exhibition games. This will be the first time Rhoades will be able to see his newly built team in action. It will also be an opportunity for the players to get a feel for how gameplay will go with the new squad as well.

It’s the start of something new in State College, which is what the Penn State basketball program needed. The Mike Rhoades era is underway.