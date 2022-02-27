HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Playing in an exhibition ice hockey game, local first responders helped to raise money for wounded veterans to play the sport.

The Saturday fundraiser featured a matchup of local fire and police department players at Twin Ponds East in Harrisburg. The event also showcased a game by members of the veterans group and a sled hockey exhibition, which included wounded vets and players from across the state.

The money raised benefits the group PUCHOG, which stands for Players Using Competition Helping Others Grow. The organization began in 2014, and gives military veterans a chance to play ice hockey at no cost to them.

The goal is to give service members an outlet to stay active, despite any combat injuries they may have, and find camaraderie with other players who understand the emotions after service.

“They share want they have seen and sometimes people want to talk about it and sometimes they don’t and if they want to talk about it everybody is here to listen. If you don’t want to talk about it, don’t talk about it. It’s really a bonding experience,” PUCHOG President John Jones said.

The organization currently has over 30 players on its roster, and is open to any veteran who wants to play, regardless of injury status.

The team practices at Twin Ponds East in Harrisburg and is always looking for new members to join. Click here to see more about how you can get involved.