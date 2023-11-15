LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time since the 1999-2000 season Millersville University has had five football players named All-PSAC East in back-to-back seasons.

Running back Jaheim Morris from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Cedar Cliff High School) and linebacker Garrett Cox from Avondale, Pennsylvania (Kennett High School) were chosen for the first team.

Wide Receiver Mekhi Alexander from Coatesville, Pennsylvania (Coatesville High School), defensive end Randy Okungu from Whitehall, Pennsylvania (Whitehall High School) and punter Zach Banta from Millersville, Pennsylvania (Penn Manor High School) were all named to the second team.

It is the second time receiving this honor for Morris, Cox and Banta.

Morris was chosen for the second team in 2022 and with this year’s first team recognition, he is now the first Millersville running back since Joe Flamish (1998-2000) to be named All-PSAC East twice. Morris ranked 7th in the PSAC for rushing yards (609) with an average of 5.5 yards per carry, despite being sidelined for three games and limited in three others.

Cox becomes the first Marauder since Joe Hollister (2002-04) to earn consecutive first-team honors. Cox led the PSAC in total tackles and came in eight in the country. Cox also had the most tackles for loss in the PSAC.

Banta is the program’s first punter to be named to All-PSAC East twice since George Rule (1979-80). Banta already held the single-season punting average from 2022, but this season he set another Marauder record with an 83-yard punt.

Alexander led the team in receptions for the third consecutive season with 36 catches for 488 yards. Alexander capped off his stats with a team-high four touchdown catches.

Okungu ranked 19th in the PSAC in sacks.