Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Lancaster Catholic’s surprise run to the 2A district championship as a six seed came to an end in the title game at the hands of top seed Fleetwood on Saturday.

The Crusaders struck first, with a header goal from Will Scoot off a corner kick, but Fleetwood scored two straight to come away with a 2-1 win and capture the 2A District III title.