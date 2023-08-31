EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WHTM) – Zack Kuntz, a former Camp Hill tight end standout, has been added to the New York Jets practice squad as on Wednesday after being waived by the Jets on Tuesday.
This year, across three preseason games with the Jets, Kuntz posted six catches for 41 yards with one touchdown.
Kuntz will practice with the team but not suit up for games. While he is on the practice roster other teams can sign him.
The former Penn State and Old Dominion player was selected in the seventh round at 220th overall in this year’s NFL Draft.
With Penn State from 2018-2020 Kuntz played in 21 games with a total of 26 yards.
Kuntz transferred to ODU in 2021 where he caught 73 passes for 692 yards, scoring five touchdowns. In 2022, Kuntz caught 12 passes for 144 yards across five games.
Kuntz’s 2022 season was cut short when he endured a knee injury. Kuntz was able to heal ahead of the NFL combine.