FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHTM) – Lebanon, Pennsylvania native and Cedar Crest graduate Chad Ryland will likely be the New England Patriots new kicker to open the season following the trade of Nick Folk.

The Patriots drafted Ryland in the 2023 NFL Draft as the No. 112 overall pick. Ryland transferred to the University of Maryland for his senior season in 2022 after four seasons at Eastern Michigan.

Ryland started every game as the Terrapins kicker last season, going 19-for-23 on field goals for an 82.6 percentage. Under 40 yards, Ryland was perfect at 9-for-9. In his one season with the Terps, Ryland stole the record for the highest field goal percentage ever for a kicker with more than 20 attempts.

With Eastern Michigan, Ryland led the Mid-American Conference in field goals made per game with 1.83 in his last season with the team in 2020. The stat was good for sixth in the NCAA. Ryland set new Eastern Michigan records during his tenure with the Eagles including career extra points made with 141, extra points attempted with 145, career points scored with 309, and a single-game record for five made field goals against Western Michigan in 2021.

CBS noted that Ryland has a “bigger kicking leg” than his predecessor Folk which will help with the Patriots long-range performance.

Ian Steele with ABC posted an interview with Ryland on X on Aug. 29 where Ryland stated he knows now what he is supposed to do.

“The important part is that I know what my job is . . . help the team win,” said Ryland.

The Patriots and Ryland will face off against Ryland’s home-state team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sept. 10 to kick off the 2023-24 NFL season.