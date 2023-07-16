HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The conversation around mental health in sports has shifted dramatically in recent years, but there’s still so much more work to be done. A former local football player has been working on the house floor in Harrisburg to make that happen.

“CPR training can be life or death, and so can a mental health illness,” Mekkai Williams said.

That’s exactly what he’s fighting for in Harrisburg.

The former Hempfield football player was dealt a tough blow his junior season when a torn ACL, meniscus and quad tendon ended his season, and prevented him from playing his senior year.

“The constant rehab kind of was it’s own mental health battle for me,” Williams said. “Being told you’re not ready, you’re not there yet. One more week which turned into two more weeks which turned into an entire season.”

Williams was lucky.

“I had a very supportive coaching staff led by our head coach George Eager who every single day asked me how I was doing,” Williams said. “Same thing with my teammates. Literally every single day multiple of them, ‘how are you doing, when are you going to come back?'”

But many athletes don’t have that support. Now a rising sophomore at Temple University, Williams spent this past spring interning at the state capitol with Representative Mary Jo Daly. Every intern is tasked with drafting legislation and Williams crafted a bill to address mental health services for high school student athletes.

“She kind of got a little emotional,” Williams said. “She said that I really like this and I don’t ever do this but I want to run it as actual legislation. I’m the first intern she’s ever had that she wants to turn their internal intern project into real legislation.”

Modeled after bill 1610, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act, Williams helped introduce House Bill 1367 which has been referred to the Education Committee.

“I’ve been in contact with leaders in both the House and the Senate on both sides of the aisle because I think it’s important to get this legislation passed quick and get it to the governor’s desk because I know he’ll sign it,” Williams said.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for young athletes. Suicide is the second among all teens. Williams hopes this bill builds a framework to end that.

“We need to establish a robust mental health support system tailored specifically to unique challenges and pressures faced by student athletes,” Williams said. “One that involves education, early intervention, and that’s what this bill does.”

Williams believes the bill should move quickly through the legislative process when Congress resumes session in September.