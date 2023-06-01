HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are currently 22 former Harrisburg Senator players in Major League Baseball, with nine currently sitting on the injured list.

The list is as follows as of May 30, 2023:

(Name, team, status)

Ehire Adrianza Atlanta Braves 60-day IL Tres Barrera St. Louis Cardinals Richard Bleier Boston Red Sox 15-day IL Brad Boxberger Chicago Cubs 15-day IL Jimmy Cordero New York Yankees Wil Crowe Pittsburgh Pirates 60-day IL Luis Garcia Washington Nationals Lucas Giolito Chicago White Sox Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies Jake Irvin Washington Nationals Sandy Leon Texas Rangers Reynaldo Lopez Chicago White Sox Nick Pivetta Boston Red Sox Robbie Ray Seattle Mariners 15-day IL Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 10-day IL Victor Robles Washington Nationals 10-day IL Juan Soto San Diego Padres Stephen Strasburg Washington Nationals 60-day IL Michael Taylor Minnesota Twins Blake Treinen Los Angeles Dodgers 60-day IL Trea Turner Philadelphia Phillies Austin Voth Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper – Harper played 42 games with the Senators between 2011 and 2014. The right fielder was drafted first overall in the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Washington Nationals.

Harper joined the Phillies in 2019 and this season has played 24 games with a .315 batting average, registering 28 hits for eight RBI with three home runs coming off elbow surgery.

Trea Turner – Turner played just ten games with Harrisburg in 2015. The short-lived Senator started his major league career with Washington and joined Philadelphia this season as a free agent. So far with the Phillies across 54 games Turner has 15 RBI with a .236 batting average and five home runs.

Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia – The second baseman played 129 games with the Senators in 2019 and has played for Washington since he began his MLB career in 2020. This season Garcia has played 49 games with 24 RBI and four home runs.

Jake Irvin – Irvin is now a starting pitcher for the Washington Nationals. The pitcher played just 15 games with Harrisburg in 2022.

This season Irvin has played six games, pitching 27 innings with an ERA of 5.67.

Victor Robles – Robles only played one game with Harrisburg in 2021. The centerfielder from the Dominican Republic has played 31 games with the Nationals this year, who he has played games for since 2017, and has posted 26 hits for eight RBI.

Stephen Strasburg – Strasburg pitched in seven games for the Senators from 2010 to 2015. Strasburg has not pitched this season for the Nationals and is on injured reserves and pitched only one game for Washington last season due to injury. The California native pitched in five games in 2021 for a total of 21.2 innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Wil Crowe – Crowe pitched 16 games with Harrisburg with a 7-6 record. This season Crowe, who is on injured reserves, has pitched in five games this season for the Pirates for a 4.66 ERA. Last season Crowe appeared in 60 games, pitching 76 innings for a 4.38 ERA.

Baltimore Orioles