YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Texas Ranger pitcher Derek Holland posted a video on Twitter from his car this week declaring that he was returning to baseball to play for the York Revolution of the Atlantic League.

“I’m going to go up north; play in York, PA for the York Revolution,” said Holland. “I just don’t want to look back and say, “what if?'”

Holland captioned the video “Real life Kenny powers on his next journey !!!! #igotmypitchback”. As of Thursday, the video has garnered 78,900 views.

On Wednesday, the left-handed Holland made his debut with a bang, striking out the side of Southern Maryland in the top of the seventh.

The York Revolution also tweeted a graphic featuring the pitcher and welcoming him to the team.

Holland’s major league career consisted of pitching 346 games with a 4.62 ERA. The Ohio native’s 13-year MLB stint included eight years with the Texas Rangers, two with the San Francisco Giants, and a year each with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago White Sox.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Most recently Holland signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and played 20 games. He also started six with the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate.

The 36-year-old was released by the Blue Jays on July 22, 2022, and had seen no action in professional baseball until joining the Revolution.

The Revolution won Wednesday night’s game 6-5, surviving a three-run sixth inning from the Blue Crabs. York is now 11-12 on the season sitting in third place in the North Division.