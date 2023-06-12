YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Revolution’s pitcher Nick Raquet is fulfilling a dream that many people have; not only by playing professional baseball but playing it in his home state.

“A couple family friends have come down already, even when I’m not pitching, just to kind of say hi and everything and catch up,” said Raquet.

The left-hander went to college at William and Mary and was selected in the third round by the Washington Nationals in the 2017 MLB Draft. During his rookie season, he was able to play in State College, which he called the “pinnacle” of playing in his home state. In 2018, MLB Pipeline ranked Raquet the National’s 16th-best prospect.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 threw a wrench in Raquet’s plans. Seasons kept getting canceled or were threatened to be canceled, so he decided the best path at the time was to finish his college degree and get a “regular” job. Raquet played 34 games in the minors in 2019 and then didn’t get to pitch professionally again until this year.

Raquet now lives in Wahington, D.C., and playing just two hours away from his current home and being located near his original home in Boalsburg was a big factor in his decision to play in York.

This season, Raquet has been making waves. At one point, Raquet had the second-lowest ERA in the league and as of June 9, he is third in strikeouts with 45, just five below the number one spot.

Against the Lancaster Barnstormers on May 21, Raquet pitched a career-high eight innings, the most by a Revolution starter this season. Raquet says being able to go for that long and help your team is one of the best feelings in baseball.

Raquet attributes his success to “trusting the process”.

“[I am] really trusting training and what I was doing and the plan I set out for myself,” Raquet said. “Having the constants when things can go kind of crazy all around you is the stuff that keeps you centered and keeps you going for the next one.”

When things don’t go as planned, Raquet clings to the motto of just breathing and reminding himself that he is still doing something he enjoys.

“I can’t really complain when . . . I can look around and be in the place that I love the most,” Raquet said.

Raquet is really grateful for the opportunity to play the game he loves after having to work in an office setting for a year, which he quickly realized was not the lifestyle for him. His friends and family supported him to take the leap and get back to baseball.

“It was not what I wanted to do and it hit me and I just realized that I wanted a little bit more of a purpose in my life,” Raquet said. “I was more or less just working for the weekend, working for a paycheck . . . now I feel like I’m happy again and I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

The Pennsylvania native was very active as a child, thanks to his parents, and played lots of sports before settling on baseball. It was a fun game for him to play at the time with his brother and friends, but he eventually realized there was potential in his game for it to be more than fun.

Growing up, Raquet looked up to players like Derek Jeter, Clayton Kershaw, and Barry Bonds. He wanted to model his game after Kershaw and appreciated Jeter’s work ethic, even though he was not a Yankees fan.

Now, Raquet has been able to share the field with guys like Daniel Murphy while he continues to play his favorite game.

While with the Revolution, Raquet has gotten to experience many new rules that the MLB has been trying with independent baseball including the pitch clock. Raquet actually likes the pitch clock and says it helps him to work faster, which is what he naturally likes to do.

“I think the pitch clock is great for baseball, I really do,” Raquet said. “I know at the big-league level there’s been a little panic with concessions and stuff because games are going so fast and everything. Other than that, I think it’s great. I think it keeps the game going. It doesn’t let it be stale.”

The new rules are part of what Raquet likes about “Indie ball” Raquet says the vibe of the league has changed from more of a sideshow to actually being premiere baseball since he was drafted.

“It makes this feel like the Triple-A vibe that they sold me on when I wanted to come here, ” Raquet said. “It’s a very great league.”

Raquet and the York Revolution’s next series is a three-game home matchup against their local rivals, the Lancaster Barnstormers, which starts June 13.

When he’s not playing, Raquet likes to explore D.C. restaurants, travel and play golf. Raquet also has two mini-Schnauzers, Lola and Yogi, that live with his parents.