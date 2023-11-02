PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Former Penn State ice hockey captain Brandon Biro scored his first NHL goal last night for the Buffalo Sabres in their 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Biro made his NHL debut with the Sabres in February 2022 and did not see NHL action again until last night due to timing and injuries. On Wednesday night Biro was back on the ice in an NHL jersey and scored not one, but two goals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Biro’s first goal broke the tied 1-1 score and his second was an empty netter to wrap up the game.

Biro has spent his post-Penn State career with the Rochester Americans in the AHL from 2020-2023. With the American Biro has played in 117 games and scored 32 goals with 71 assists. Biro has seen postseason action once in the 2021-22 season where he played in 10 games with one goal and two assists.

Biro played for Penn State from 2016 to 2020 in 138 games. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada native posted 41 goals and 75 assists as a Nittany Lion.