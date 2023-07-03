WASHINGTON, DC (WHTM) – The Washington Capitals, the Hershey Bears National Hockey League affiliate, signed Penn State hockey alum Alex Limoges to a one-year, two-way contract for the upcoming season.

Limoges ranks third all-time in scoring at Penn State, who he skated for from 2017-21. The Winchester, Virginia native racked up 125 points (51 goals, 74 assists) with the Lions in 128 games. In the 2018-19 season, Limoges tied for first in the NCAA in scoring with his 50-point season. Limoges was the 2020-21 team captain and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Last season with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League, Limoges led his team in scoring with 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists) across 63 games. Limoges was second on the team in assists, power-play goals (8) and power-play assists (13).

In the American Hockey League with the San Diego Gulls, Limoges scored 23 goals with 40 points in the 2021-22 season. Limoges set the Gulls’ single-season record for power-play goals with 12, leading the AHL rookies.

Limoges was a part of the Washington Little Caps program, playing for the 16U AAA, 14U AAA and 13U AAA teams. Now the Little Caps alum is back in the Washington organization as a professional hockey player.