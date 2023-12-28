(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is home to two NFL teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers, that have a loyal following even beyond the Keystone State. However, the history of professional football in Pennsylvania runs deep.

These are the now-defunct Pennsylvania football teams.

Major Football Leagues

National Football League (NFL)

Dallas Texans (1951-1952)

The Dallas Texans lasted just one season in the NFL. They were originally based in Dallas for their first seven games, hence their name, but moved around to Hershey, Pennsylvania and Akron, Ohio for their final five games. They finished their short-lived existence with a 1-11 record.

Early clubs and milestones

Allegheny Athletic Association

The Allegheny Athletic Association played what is considered the first official football game in Pittsburgh on Oct. 11, 1890. Allegheny played the Western University of Pittsburgh, which is now the University of Pittsburgh in the inaugural game. The first-ever professional football player, William (Pudge) Heffelfinger, played for the Allegheny Athletic Association, receiving a total of $500 to play for Allegheny against the Pittsburgh-area clubs.

In 1896, Allegheny played for two games with a full professional team, marking them as the first professional football team.

Duquesne Country and Athletic Club (1895-1900)

The Duquesne Country and Athletic Club is most known for being the first football team with an official owner, William Chase Temple. Temple also was also a part owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Franklin Athletic Club (1890-1903)

The Franklin Athletic Club won the 1903 World Series of Football.

Greensburg Athletic Association (1890-1900)

Many notable football figures played for Greensburg, including George Barclay who invented the first football helmet.

Homestead Library & Athletic Club

Jeanette Athletic Association (1894-1906)

Latrobe Athletic Association (1895-1909)

Latrobe became the first football club to have a full season with all professional players in 1897.

McKeesport Olympics (1896-1940)

Oil City Athletic Club (1893-1903)

Pittsburgh Athletic Club (1890-1898)

Pittsburgh Athletic Club’s rivalry with the Allegheny Athletic Club led to the signing of the first professional football player, Heffelfinger.

American Association

Bethlehem Bulldogs (1946-1950)

Wilkes-Barre Bullets (1948-1949)

Erie Vets (1950)

The Erie Vets finished second of six in the league and lost the championship to the Richmond Rebels 35-7.

American Football League (1926)

Philadelphia Quakers

The Quakers won the league’s only championship

American Football League (1936)

Pittsburgh Americans

Also known as the Pittsburgh Amerks, they played just one season in the short-lived American Football League.

Anthracite League

Coaldale Big Green (1912-1933)

Coaldale joined the league in 1924. Won the coal region’s Curran Cup in 1921, 1922 and 1923.

Gilberton Cadamounts (1920-1929)

Shenandoah Yellow Jackets (1923-1924)

Wilkes-Barre Barons (played just one game)

Eastern League of Professional Football (1926)

All-Lancaster Red Roses

Finished third in the league’s only season

Bethlehem Bears

Mount Carmel Wolverines

Shenandoah Red Jackets

World War II merger teams

Pittsburgh-Philadelphia “Steagler” (1943)

Temporary merger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles during WWII.

Chicago-Pittsburgh “Card-Pitt” (1944)

Temporary merger of the Chicago Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

National Football League (no connection to today’s NFL) (1902)

Philadelphia Athletics

Phillies (baseball) and the Athletics owners decided to start football teams. A mixture of football and baseball players played for the teams.

Philadelphia Phillies

See “Philadelphia Athletics”

Pittsburgh Stars

It is a legend that the Stars were financed secretly by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

United State Football League

Philadelphia Stars (1983-1985)

The Stars played in every championship game and won two of them. They played their final season as the Baltimore Stars in Maryland.

Pittsburgh Maulers (1984)

World Football League

Philadelphia Bell (1974-1975)

The Bell played at JFK Stadium in 1974 and Franklin Field in 1975.

Anthracite Professional Football League (1949)

Shamokin Maroons

Tamaqua

Mahanoy City

Hazleton

Arena/Indoor Football

Arena Football League

Pittsburgh Gladiators (1987-1990)

Moved to Tampa Bay and became the Tampa Bay Storm. The Storm folded in 2017.

Philadelphia Soul (2004-2019)

World Champions in 2008, 2016 and 2017.

American Indoor Football Association

Johnstown Riverhawks (2005-2007)

Charter member of the American Indoor Football Association. Began as the Topeka Kings in the Indoor Football League.

Erie Freeze (2005-2007)

Replaced by the Pittsburgh RiverRats who relocated to Erie and became the Erie Explosion. The Explosion folded in 2015.

Continental Football League

Philadelphia Bulldogs (1965-1966)

Indoor Football League

Erie Invaders (1999-2000)

The Invaders went 6-8 and lost in the playoffs in their lone season.

National Indoor Football League