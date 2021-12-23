Former Trinity star Chance Westry selected to USA Basketball Junior National Team

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Trinity basketball star Chance Westry has been selected to play on the USA Basketball Junior National team.

The team will play in the FIBA U17 World Championship, the FIBA U18 American Championship and other top basketball tournaments in 2022.

Westry played his first two high school seasons for the Trinity Shamrocks. As a sophomore, Westry and the Shamrocks ended the 2019 season as PIAA Class 3A runners-up.

He surpassed 1,000 points in his sophomore season while at Trinity, and averaged 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and three assists. He played his junior season for Sierra Canyon in California before transferring to Hillcrest for his senior season this winter.

The four-star guard committed to play basketball at Auburn in October live on abc27 News.