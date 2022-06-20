PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Midstate athletes became National Champions at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals Outdoor 2022 High School Championships.

Senior Justin Rogers from Hershey High School continued his illustrious career with a National Championship in pole vault. Spring Grove Sophomore Laila Campbell won gold in 100m while being the youngest in the finals field.

Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana won the national title in Boys High Jump. Warwick’s Katie Becker won gold in the Girls High Jump.

Full results for Midstate athletes are below from the 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor High School Championships.

Boys Track & Field Results

Boys 110m Hurdles

2. Demaris Waters – Harrisburg – 13.82

Boys 4x110m Shuttle Hurdles

2. Chambersburg TC (Jermere Jones, Edis Korkutovic, Darion Baumgartner, Michael Kelly) – 1:02.15

Boys 800m

24. Jake Smith – Warwick – 1:55.19

Boys Mile

49. Aidan Hodge – Hempfield – 4:20.33

Boys 2 Mile

37. Aidan Hodge – Hempfield – 9:41.83

Boys Pole Vault

1. Justin Rogers – Hershey – 16-8 3/4

16. Breckin Swope – East Pennsboro – 13-9 1/4

Boys High Jump

1. Dakota Arana – Shippensburg – 6-9

16. Jewleus Benner – J.P. McCaskey – 6-2 3/4

Boys Long Jump

17. Troy Johnson – J.P. McCaskey – 21-10 1/4

Boys Javelin Throw

14. Brock Shughart – Carlisle – 171-6

29. Eli Becker – Palmyra – 156-4

Boys Shot Put

10. Wade Shomper – Cumberland Valley – 59-31/2

Boys Discus Throw

16. Wade Shomper – Cumberland Valley – 167-3

Girls Track & Field Results

Girls 100m

1. Laila Campbell – Spring Grove – 11.56

Girls 200m

3. Laila Campbell – Spring Grove – 23.51

Girls 400m

29. Jillian Sydnor – Shippensburg – 57.37

Girls 4×400 Relay

16. Cumberland Valley Eagles TC (Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman, Riley Ebersole) – 3:59.36

Girls 5000m

13. Sophia Rodriguez (Class of 2027) – Seven Valleys – 17:32.96

Girls High Jump

1. Katie Becker – Warwick – 5-9 1/4

Girls Javelin Throw

4. Kaylla Williams – Harrisburg – 150-3

11. Erika Jackson – Harrisburg – 124-5

24. Sofie Price – Palmyra – 109-9

Girls Discus Throw

4. Ella Lucas – Warwick – 156-0

Girls Shot Put

11. Erika Jackson – Harrisburg – 40-1 1/2

Girls Pole Vault

9. Kathryn Urbine – Solanco – 11-1 3/4