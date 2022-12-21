HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four state champion Bishop McDevitt seniors signed to continue their football careers are Division I programs on Wednesday, December 21.

Gabriel Arena will play for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The offensive lineman wants to start as soon as possible for the Hokies and has already begun his college training program.

Riley Robell made his commitment to James Madison official on National Signing Day. The standout lineman and state champion wrestler originally committed to JMU in August.

When he committed in August, Robell posted a statement on Twitter saying “never in a million years could I have imagined being in the situation I am in right now.”

Wide receiver Tyshawn Russell announced his commitment to South Carolina. His four-touchdown performance in the state championship game fresh in his mind, he took his official visit to USC on December 16th and quickly decided that’s where he wanted to attend.

Marquese Williams is headed to the University of Minnesota. The running back feels at home with the Gophers. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca made the trip for the Crusaders State Semifinal game against Crestwood, and head coach PJ Fleck was on the sidelines for the state title game.

The Crusaders won the PIAA Class 4A State Championship, 41-18 over Aliquippa on Thursday. December 8.