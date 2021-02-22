Franklin & Marshall alum Chris Finch named head coach of Timberwolves

FILE – This Dec. 15, 2011, file photo shows Houston Rockets assistant coach Chris Finch during an NBA basketball media day in Houston. Chris Finch is the new coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, after dismissing Ryan Saunders the previous night. Saunders was fired Sunday after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games. The team quickly hired Finch, who was in his first season as an assistant with the Toronto Raptors. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Minnesota Timberwolves named Chris Finch as the Timberwolves Head Coach Monday afternoon. The 1992 Franklin & Marshall graduate had a historic playing career with the Diplomats.

Congratulations to 1992 @GoDiplomats alum Chris Finch on being named the Head Coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves! #GoDips pic.twitter.com/5GijOJFiit — F&M Men's Basketball (@fandmMBB) February 22, 2021

Finch was a National Association of Basketball Coaches Honorable Mention All-American in 1991 and 1992. He played in all 119 games in his career, which tied a then NCAA Division III record for most games played in a career. As a starter, Finch played 115 games compiling a 102-13 record, good for the most career wins as a starter in D-III history.

The all-time blocked shot leader (103) at Franklin & Marshall, he ranks among the all-time best Diplomats in scoring (1,287-tenth), rebounding (628-twelfth), assists (532-second), steals (253-second) and three point field goals (81-ninth). In four years, Finch’s F&M teams were Middle Atlantic Conference Southwest Champions (four times), MAC Champions (three times), a 1991 NCAA finalist, made the Final Four once and the Elite Eight twice.

The 51-year-old was inducted into the F&M Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

Photo courtesy of F&M Athletics Communication archive

Diplomats Head Coach Glenn Robinson summarized Finch following the 1992 season by stating, “Chris is all the things a coach wants in a player: versatile, tough, a skilled passer, ball handler, rebounder, shot blocker, shooter, unselfish, a workaholic and a great courageous leader. He’s also the best defender we’ve ever had.”

Finch takes over as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves after the team fired former head coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday. This is the team’s third head coach in three years.

“I am excited to announce Chris Finch as our next head coach,” said Rosas. “Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and Internationally. He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond.”

“I would like to thank Glen Taylor and Gersson Rosas for this incredible opportunity to be the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves,” said Finch. “I look forward to working hand and hand with Gersson to build and lead a team that Timberwolves fans will be proud of. We have excellent pieces in place and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Finch has over 24 years of NBA and G League experience, most recently as a Raptors assistant coach this season. He has also coached with the Pelicans, Nuggets and Rockets. His last head coaching job was in the G League for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2009. He made back-to-back G League Finals appearances in his two seasons.

The Reading native played overseas in the British Basketball League (BBL) for the Sheffield Sharks from 1993-97 before coaching the same team from 1997-2003.