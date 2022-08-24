State College, P.A. (WHTM) — The Penn State running back room has heard plenty about how they haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since 2020. They hope the newcomers can change that.

The Nittany Lions welcome two freshman running backs to the fold this season in Kaytron Allen and Governor Mifflin product Nick Singleton. They join veterans Devyn Ford and Keyvone Lee, and running backs coach Ju’Juan Seider assured us, we should expect to see them all as early as week one. That includes the rookies.

“I’m just going to tell you the two freshmen are going to play,” Seider said. “Everybody wants to know that, the two freshmen are going to play.”

“They got an old school to them,” Seider said. “They play the game the way you think running backs are supposed to play. You get in front of them and try to stop them they’ll run through you.”

“In any position you play, once you understand who you are as a player, you become a better player,” Seider said. “These two young kids kind of got an idea of who they are early, and that’s what makes them pretty good players right now.”

Seider wouldn’t commit to a starter, but said he expects to see all four out there, and not just at running back.